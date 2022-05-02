East Durham, a small resort town in the Catskill region of New York, is the setting for the shenanigans of a mischievous group of friends known as the “brat pack.” From winter sledding adventures to summers at the ball field in back of the Shamrock, a resort where some of the main characters will be employed, Ranker, Doc, Frazer, and others become lifelong friends.
Lyons resident Doug Lowe’s memorable novel propels the reader back to the 1950s and ’60s as we watch the boys experience childhood, adolescence, and young adulthood. The publisher promises us that “Unlike Santa’s famous list, these boys could be naughty and nice. You will enjoy their journey through grade school through college and well into their adult lives, tormenting new teachers and school authorities along the way … As the boys become men and eventually go their separate ways, a tragedy brings them together once again and reveals the true strength of their lifelong bond and their unyielding loyalty to one another.”
The novel accomplishes all this — and much more. The way this novel ends took my breath away.
“In Back of the Shamrock” is fiction and a mixture of some of the author’s real experiences, a combination of autobiography and creative imagination, and pure creative imagination.
There are 116 chapters; each ranges from 1-5 pages. And, each conveys at least one thing that is memorable. Taken together, we have a good novel. Just resist any temptation to read ahead of sequence, especially the last several chapters.
Some people regard puns as the lowest form of humor. Others, like myself, enjoy puns — humorous use of different words that sound alike. Frazer, throughout the novel, is always telling puns. Enjoy them if you are into puns. If not, shrug them off and appreciate there is more to Frazer than his puns.
Among other valuable lessons and insights that “In Back of the Shamrock” provides is the lesson that when you extend kindness to others, with no expectations that you will be repaid, you may nevertheless ultimately be rewarded in ways you could never even imagine.
“In Back of the Shamrock” was a trip down memory lane as I recalled my own childhood, adolescent, and young adult experiences during the mid-20th century, and how I was affected by all the goings-on of the 1960s, including the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert Kennedy, and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — and the divides between “hawks” and “doves” during the Vietnam War. Such events also affected the novel’s characters.
Although Doc participates and sometimes instigates mischievous pranks that will leave you flabbergasted when you read about them, there is another side of Doc that makes Ranker — the narrator in the novel — proud to be his friend.
Arthur Yates did chores on his family’s farm before and after school. There were many days where the smell of manure on his clothing was overpowering. It was difficult for anyone to be friends with Arthur.
Doc was one of the few students Arthur would talk to. Doc was a good athlete. Whenever Doc was made captain during a physical education class, he would pick Arthur for his team and made sure the smelly farm boy would not be picked last. Doc would also share his lunch with Arthur or give him lunch money when he needed it.
A boy with Down syndrome was being harassed by some of the students on the school bus. They made fun of him and shouted hurtful things to him out the windows when they observed the lonely boy play imaginary games by himself. According to Ranker, “Doc blew his top and walked up and down the aisle, lecturing the group on how easily the young man could be their brother and how foolish they had acted.”
Duane Hill was born with cerebral palsy that caused him to walk unsteadily on his feet, necessitating him to wear leg braces and to use a cane in each arm. If any of the children on the bus harassed him, Doc put a stop to it.
Doc also befriended Martin Teller, another boy with severe disabilities. Not only did Doc protect Martin from bullies, he helped him to learn to talk, read and write. Doc told his friend Ranker how he first met Martin:
“I used to walk our dog past their house every day. If Freddie was on the front porch, he lit up as soon as he saw Lady. He hugged her and petted her, and many times he made these funny little noises in his throat when she was around him.”
As for the impact of Duane and Freddie on Ranker: “I learned how to appreciate how good I had it to be healthy and able to do many things that I took for granted. Duane Hill and Freddie Teller were helping me to learn about myself.”
I appreciated the way the novel shines a light on different personalities and how they changed in a positive way as the different characters matured and became more responsible in the way they lived their lives. Perhaps Doc is the most complex and interesting character in the novel (Ranker is a close second in line), but the other characters, including the women who the men fall in love with, are special in their own way.
At the same time, readers are likely to see some of themselves in the novel’s characters.
“In Back of the Shamrock” is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and from other major media outlets.