Canandaigua resident Kenneth W. Kelly died March 9, 2014, after a five-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer. Kelly was the chief operating officer and general manager of Finger Lakes Ambulance from 1993 to 2013. He helped develop a full-time Advanced Life Support program for Finger Lakes Ambulance, and he was the founder and instructor of FLCC’s EMT/Paramedic program from 1997 until 2008.
On April 20, 2009, when Kelly learned he had prostate cancer that had spread to his bones, he created a website to keep family, friends and co-workers updated on “my battle with the beast ‘cancer’ … by believing in angels and their work in the name of God, looking for good in everything I see, I have been able to meet every challenge. Now I face my greatest challenge.”
Mary “Mickie” Kelly met Ken in 1994 when she became an EMT/Dispatcher at Finger Lakes Ambulance. Friendship blossomed into love. They were married in 2009.
Mickie recently compiled Ken’s CaringBridge posts into a book. Mickie, the EMS coordinator with the Hopewell Fire Department, explains in her preface that “this book is not about making money but about spreading Ken’s inspirational message. Any proceeds will be donated to the Hospeace House in Naples where Ken spent his last days on Earth in the care of some very amazing, caring and compassionate people.”
A Sept. 22, 2011, entry reads: “Why am I so tormented? What is the purpose that I am suffering the humility, embarrassment, and pain of this illness?”
A Nov. 15, 2011 entry: “It was a rugged autumn for a while. I did a couple of five-day stints in the hospital as the beast gnawed away at the spinal vertebrae, which in turn caused nerve damage. The nerve damage in my pelvis and lower back affected mostly those muscles that control my gastrointestinal and genitourinary control. Things got so backed up that I wound up with urosepsis, a systemic infection that potentially could have spelled my demise. I had a bilateral kidney infection, threatening renal failure.”
Kelly’s diary also is about hope and triumphs.
On Feb. 10, 2012, Kelly recorded: “The beast has ruined my body but not my spirit. The beast has managed to overcome me with agony and pain, but it has not overcome my faith. Even though it has just about ruined me financially, it has not been able to ruin my family or my friendships. I will continue to fight this battle … I’m free of the hospital now, thanks to some pretty powerful painkillers … I believe in angels and the work they do in the name of God. The angels surround me. They keep that terrible shadow away from me. The comfort that knowledge brings to me, especially knowing that there is a purpose in all this, keeps me sane and hopeful.
“By sharing my experiences and the love and support that I’ve received from family and friends, I can help others to stand before this beast and say, ‘Is that all you’ve got?’ ”
Kelly was grateful for what he could still do: “If I can’t play baseball anymore, won’t the game be almost as enjoyable if I can be the umpire?”
Kelly’s diary is filled with notable quotes that helped sustain him — and which are relevant for any of us facing a terminal illness, severe disability, or other calamity. Some of those:
“The highest reward for man’s toil is not what he gets for it, but what he becomes by it.” — John Ruskin
“Love the Lord God with all your heart and soul and with all your strength and all your mind. Do this and you will live.” — Jesus Christ
“Our greatest glory is not in never failing but in rising every time you fall.” — Confucius
“Don’t count the days, but instead make the days count.” — Muhammed Ali
“Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls. The most massive characters in all of time are seared with scars of life.” — Edwin Chapin
“I will live so that which comes to me as a seed I deliver as a blossom and that which is given me as a blossom goes on as a fruit.” — Dawna Markova
“The bitterest tears shed over graves are for words unsaid and deeds left undone.” — Harriet Beecher Stowe
On Aug. 9, 2013, Kelly recorded the last entry into his diary: “Tonight, one of my dearest and most loyal friends died in my arms. For 14 1/2 years, Poko came running to me as I walked through the door. He greeted me with a big smile and a wagging tail. He knew how my day went as soon as I reached down to acknowledge and pet him. If I was having a good day, he danced around my legs and begged to be lifted up so that he could kiss my face and share in my sunshine. If I was having a bad day, it didn’t change his approach, but he was more subdued. He would come and sit next to me quietly and just stare out from his perch, daring anyone to interrupt my thoughts until I started to feel better. For a little guy, he made a fearsome guard … God, may I live up to his example and I pray that I might be such an example to my fellow man as I approach my final days, hours, and minutes.”
Kelly died seven months after the death of his beloved dog. When Kelly made his spiritual transition, I hope Poko was there to greet him.
Kelly’s story may impact your life long after you have read “Ken’s Greatest Challenge” — a highly dramatic, insightful and powerful voyage into the human heart and soul. Here is a memorable story about life’s setbacks and blessings, about courage and faith in the face of adversity, and about the triumph of the human spirit.