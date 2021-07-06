“Killing England: The Brutal Struggle for American Independence” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, Henry Holt and Company, 2017, 340 pp, $30
On Dec. 15, 1776, the brutal struggle for American independence is not going well for the Americans. With the British on the path to victory, Gen. George Washington’s soldiers, because the terms of the Continental Army’s enlistment contracts stipulated their enlistments would end in January 1777, would not be motivated to re-enlist. Washington realizes he must accomplish a “brilliant stroke to rouse the spirits of our people, which are quite sunk by our misfortunes.”
Told from the perspectives of people from all walks of life who were involved in some aspect of the American Revolution, “Killing England” reads with all the drama and suspense of a good novel. There’s carnage, mayhem, brutal deaths, courage and cowardice, sacrifice and treachery as the authors describe the details of how Washington and his army escaped from defeat and ultimately succeeded in defeating England.
The authors offer fresh insights on George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, King George III, American and British soldiers and their officers. The reader also will get a better appreciation for this era’s social, diplomatic, political and ideological history, and for how people lived their lives and what they had to cope with — on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
“Benjamin Franklin is retching” begins Chapter 11, which describes vividly the perils of transatlantic ship voyages in the 1700s that Franklin experienced during his voyage to seek an alliance with France against Britain. During the years he remained in France, however, Franklin led a pampered life. The authors noted that “King Louis XVI, who has a growing dislike for Franklin due to the latter’s preference for democratic governments over monarchies, even goes so far as to mock the American’s philandering ways by presenting one countess who has fallen under Franklin’s spell with the gift of a chamber pot, a picture of Franklin lining the bottom.”
“Killing England” is filled with these kinds of colorful and interesting anecdotes.
Another especially memorable reading is Chapter 18, which describes the suffering endured by Washington’s soldiers camped at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania during a miserable, colder-than-usual winter. The authors succeed in taking readers on a time travel voyage back to the 1700s, enabling us to feel as if we are actually experiencing that century rather than just reading about it.
In order to accomplish all the research necessary to write “Killing England,” authors Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard had plenty of work to do. Their online searches “ran the gamut from the Central Intelligence Agency website to queries about colonial toilets, malarial mosquitoes, and how to load a musket.” Their investigation took them from libraries and the internet to battlefield sites, archives, graveyards, museums, and even the British Parliament where they were given access to centuries-old documents found in Parliamentary Archives.
The American Revolution is one of the most important events in American and world history. The adoption of democratic ideals and the U.S. Constitution that emerged from the Revolution were landmarks, even though they didn’t bring about immediate social and economic changes in America. Only property-owning white males could vote and Native Americans (Indians) and the large African American slave populations had no political rights whatsoever. But the Revolution marked the birth of a new nation, gave Americans a sense of national pride, and paved the way for the progress that would be made in the centuries ahead.