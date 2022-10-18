Born in 1706, the 10th of 15 children to a Boston candle and soap maker, Benjamin Franklin is recognized as one of the most beloved and celebrated Americans of the 1700s. Franklin’s life story has become a story of American faith in opportunity to become all that a person can be.
When “The First American: The Life and Times of Benjamin Franklin” was published in 2000, the book’s author, H.W. Brands, was a professor of history at Texas A&M University who had previously authored “T.R.” — a critically acclaimed biography of Theodore Roosevelt — and “The Reckless Decade: America in the 1890s.”
It took me several weeks to read “The First American” from beginning to end. The more I read, the more I got to know Benjamin Franklin. The more I appreciated Franklin, the more I appreciated the fine quality of this book. “The First American” is not a fast-paced, heart-pounding, roller-coaster-ride-type of book. By absorbing its content gradually, I was able to better appreciate Brand’s portrait of the complex and fascinating man that emerges throughout the book.
“The First American” has many qualities that make it an excellent book.
Brands does a good job of chronicling Franklin’s life as Franklin lived it, enabling me to feel as if I was an invited guest to accompany Franklin through his long life. Brands’ biography takes us into the heart, mind and soul of Franklin as he strives for self-improvement; as he writes letters to the editor using the name Silence Dogood; as he writes poor “Richard’s Almanack”; as he masters French, German, Italian, Spanish and Latin; as he establishes America’s first lending library, the first fire company and the first fire insurance company, the Pennsylvania Hospital and the University of Pennsylvania; as he makes the delivery of mail efficient while serving as Postmaster General; as he proves that lightning was electricity with his famous kite experiment; as he invents the Franklin Stove that reduces the loss of heat, the lightning rod and bifocal glasses; as he engages in 40 years of public service that would include negotiating a treaty with the Iroquois nations, advocating for Pennsylvania at the British Parliament in London, and persuading Parliament to repeal the Stamp Act; as he tries to prompt Parliament to recognize the colonies’ desire to manage their own affairs; as he succeeds in his role as ambassador to France in persuading France to be an ally in the Americans’ fight for independence from Britain; as he helps negotiate the treaty with Britain in which Britain recognized American independence; as he helps guide the Constitutional Convention of 1787 to make compromises that enabled the delegates to sign the Constitution of the United States; and as he spoke out in protest of slavery.
Brands succeeds in capturing the essence of Franklin throughout his lengthy narrative. Because of my own life experiences, I read with special interest about Franklin’s on-again, off-again vegetarianism. Even when he didn’t adhere to a vegetarian diet, Franklin recognized moral and practical benefits of such a diet. I also was very interested in Franklin’s viewpoints about reincarnation and the survival of the soul.
At age 22, Franklin wrote the following:
The Body of
B. Franklin,
Printer;
Like the Cover of an old Book,
Its contents torn out,
And stript of its Lettering and Gilding,
Lies Here, Food for Worms.
But the Work shall not be wholly lost,
For it will, as he believed, appear once more,
In a new and more perfect Edition,
Corrected and amended
By the Author.
Space limits me from discussing Franklin’s selfless consideration of others, his sense of humor and compassion, and his belief that “vital religion has always suffered when orthodoxy is more regarded than virtue.” “The First American” discusses all this — and much more — about Franklin’s mindset, character strengths and defects, successes and failures, and what he brought to the establishment of the United States of America.
“The First American” enables the reader to actually feel what life was like for Americans in the 1700s who shared the century with Franklin. Brands provides the reader with a better understanding of famous and not so famous people whose lives were connected to Franklin’s life.
When the delegates to the Constitutional Convention successfully completed their work, Franklin observed a painting of the sun on the back of the chair of George Washington, the presiding officer at the Convention. Franklin said, “I have often looked at that sun behind the President without being able to tell whether it was rising or setting. But now at length I have the happiness to know that it is a rising, and not a setting sun.”