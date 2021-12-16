CANANDAIGUA — Bristol Mountain is unveiling the Gateway Card, a radio frequency identification access pass that will enable all guests to have direct-to-lift access to the mountain.
Bristol Mountain will be employing the RFID technology at all of its lifts in the 2021-22 season. While traditional lift tickets and passes must be displayed to the lift attendants before each trip up the lift, the Gateway Card will allow guests to keep their pass in their jacket so that it can be read electronically as they pass through a gate.
Once a guest has a card in their possession, they can reload this card with tickets and passes online for future visits, never needing to stop at the Guest Service office or ticket windows. Pickup kiosks will be placed around the base of the mountain to allow first-time visitors who have purchased lift tickets online contactless pickup when they arrive at the mountain.
“It was important for us to provide guests with the opportunity to feel as safe as possible when they visit the mountain this winter,” Bristol Mountain Vice President Steven Fuller said.
The Gateway Card is approximately the size of a driver’s license or credit card. It contains a microchip and antenna. The microchip allows for multiple pieces of information to be stored digitally on one pass, and the antenna allows for the card to be placed securely in a pocket. The pass also has longevity: It can be reloaded year after year.
Bristol Mountain guests should place their Gateway Cards on the left-hand side in an empty jacket pocket.
For more information about the Gateway Cards and RFID access at Bristol Mountain visit https://bristolmountain.com/gateway-card/.