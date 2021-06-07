NAPLES — While the usual six-play summer season was presented virtually in 2020, Bristol Valley Theater is returning to live theater for the 2021 season with six plays presented from June 9 to Sept. 4. The season will be performed outdoors, on a newly constructed stage, with limited, socially distanced seating.
“We here at BVT could not be more thrilled, humbled, and ready to take on these exciting new challenges to bring live theater back to Naples,” said Bristol Valley Theater Executive Artistic Director Karin Bowersock. “Because of the support of our patrons, sponsors, and donors since the shutdown in 2020 we are able to produce theater again that will not only be up to the high artistic standards expected of BVT, but also up to date with state and CDC guidelines to keep everyone safe; patrons, cast, crew, and staff alike. And the new outdoor stage is truly a sight to behold.”
In compliance with newly updated guidance from the CDC and New York State, BVT will now be able to offer day-of ticket sales for performances with available seating. Vaccinated patrons may remove their facial coverings once seated.
The new outdoor stage is in the parking lot at 151 S. Main St. It was designed by longtime BVT scenic design team Christopher and Justin Swader, with a festival lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, and built in 16 days by the carpentry team of Will Hodges, Sara Quinn, Rachel Van Namen and technical director Dana White Jr.
The first two shows of the summer season — comedies “Just the Ticket” by Peter Quilter and starring Pamela Feicht, and “Florida Girls” by Nancy Hasty and starring Jennifer Arfsten — are in rehearsals and will run in repertory (alternating) performances from June 9-26. A comedy/murder mystery, “Dead Air” by Karin Bowersock and starring Zak West and Brian Ziemann, and the drama “Mala” by Melinda Lopez and starring Mary Mendez Rizzo, in repertory from July 14-31. The season will conclude with the musical “ ‘S Wonderful: An Evening with George Gershwin” written by and starring Michael Radi, and memory play “Neat” by Charlayne Woodard and starring Judith Annozine, in repertory from Aug. 18 to Sept. 4.
Subscriptions and individual tickets for BVT’s summer season, virtual and live, are on sale now. Subscriptions and tickets can be purchased online at www.bvtnaples.org or by calling the box office at (585) 374-6318. BVT also will offer virtual streaming options for all performances for those who prefer to watch from home through their streaming partner at showtix4u.com/events/bvt.