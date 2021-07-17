CANANDAIGUA — The 32nd annual Canandaigua Art & Music Festival returns to the city’s Historic Downtown District today(July 17) and tomorrow (July 18). The event, which highlights popular area food vendors, live musicians and more than 55 juried artisans specializing in 14 mediums, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
“The festival has been reimagined to allow for COVID safety,” event organizer and Canandaigua Business Improvement District Downtown Manager Denise Chaapel said. “Vendor booths have been given more elbow room, and will each be separated by about 10 feet.”
The artists’ work features ceramics, pottery, stoneware, photography, paintings, abstract art, clothing for children and adults, hand woven baskets, handmade leather handbags, tie-dyes, glassware, lavender products, jewelry, candles, soaps and woodworking. Gourmet foods and beverages will be available, including a Finger Lakes favorite: wine slushies. Artists will also demonstrate glass-flaming, candle-making, and pottery-making and painting.
Returning this year is the Golden Palette Art Trail, where guests pick up a free passport and map at 115 South Main St. — or any shop with a golden palette displayed by their entryway — and follow the trail to the Golden Palette stops. Behind each Golden Palette Art Trail door, guests will find events and activities, original art, classes and demonstrations, services and gift items. Those who visit all the stops may enter to win one of three gift baskets filled with gift certificates, original art, art supplies, musical instruments, and items worth more than $1,500.
“This year’s juried event introduces new artists and welcomes back select artists from the past,” Chaapel said. “Not only were they chosen to participate through a rigorous selection process, vendors will also be judged during the festival in various categories, including all-natural products, drawing, fiber, glass, gourmet foods, jewelry, mixed media, photography, sculpture and woodworking.”
Musical acts will perform throughout the festival on the T-Mobile Music stage at the corner of Coach and Main streets. Performances range from Motown and rock to funk and country, and feature headliners from upstate New York, including The Pete Griffith Duo, Old Hippies, Womba Africa Drumming, Feedback, The Fog, Inner Crazy, The Movers, Thurlow, Chris and Korie, and Mitty and the Followers.
Flanking both sides of Main Street will be Island Wraps, Finger Lakes BBQ, Rochester Kettle Corn, Proia’s Hot Dog Cart, Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream, and Green Mountain Concessions. Simply Crepes will host a patio wine and beer garden.
For more information, visit www.downtowncanandaigua.com or www.facebook.com/CanandaiguaArtFestival.