CANANDAIGUA — Even through a Saturday downpour, spirits ran high as the 32nd annual Canandaigua Art & Music Festival returned to the city’s Historic Downtown District over the weekend.
The three-day event ran Friday through Sunday with a record number of visitors. It featured more than 55 juried artisans, a lineup of live musicians, and some of the area’s hottest food vendors.
“The artists did incredible business, even during the rain,” event organizer and Canandaigua Business Improvement District Downtown Manager Denise Chaapel said. “The serious shoppers were out. That’s the cool thing about this festival — it’s for everybody. You can find a $10 or $15 necklace or purse or a $1,500 piece of art.
“We are incredibly proud to be able to welcome long standing artists, as well as grow the show with all kinds of new talent,” Chaapel added. “Many new vendors were ‘juried in’ this year, and they all seemed to be crowd pleasers.”
A perennial favorite over the last three decades, Pennsylvania-based Amber Forever Amber, was named Best in Show by festival judges.
“Everybody in this town has been so supportive of our business,” co-owner Joseph Bound said.
Here are all the winners from the weekend:
- Painting — Soul Pouring.
- Drawing/Graphics — Lake Ontario Press.
- Photography — TOTL Photography.
- Fiber/Leather — Dioum Basket.
- Mixed Media — Fuzzy Ink.
- Gourmet Food — CM Bars LLC Chocolate Moons.
- Jewelry — Rachel Weber Designs.
- Woodworking — Spry Carvings.
- Ceramics/Pottery — Studio Bee.
- Other — Morning Mist Farms Soap.
- Food — Mary’s Food & Lemonade.
- Best Booth Presentation — Adorn Jewelry.
- Best in Show — Amber Forever Amber.