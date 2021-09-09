SENECA FALLS — As Seneca Community Players prepares for its 50th year of community theater, a call is going out for people to direct live and virtual performances.
Experienced and first-time directors are encouraged to submit proposals.
“If there is a show you’ve been itching to bring to the stage but you have never directed before, we still have a place for you in the SCP family,” SCP session planner Becky Bly said. “First-time directors are paired with seasoned directors to provide on the job training and advice. Both the new director and mentor gain a lot from the experience and the result is good theater, plus a new director is added to the pool for future seasons.”
Proposals for dramatic, comedic and musical productions are being sought. The 2022 season will offer a production in spring, summer, fall and winter. Proposals for a “young players” production also will be considered for the summer period of May to July.
Find forms for submitting proposals under the forms and policies tab at www.senecacommunityplayers.org. Proposals and copies of proposed scripts should be mailed to Seneca Community Players Season Planning, P.O. Box 45, Seneca Falls, NY 13148 or emailed to info@senecacommunityplayers.org.
The deadline to submit a proposal is Oct. 31.
For more information, call SCP President Eric Jansen at (585) 202-9143.