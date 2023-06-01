ROMULUS — Join the members of the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail as they continue to celebrate their 40th anniversary with a two-week-long dog event called “Wag Your Tail Along the Trail.” The event is tailored to dog owners and lovers alike, running from June 1-14.
Dogs will receive a treat or biscuit at each winery they visit, and their human will receive a scavenger hunt punch card to collect different things as they travel the trail. The more they collect, the closer they get to entering to win a grand prize — an overnight stay at the Cayuga Lake Cabins, a wine tour from Lightning Limousine, swag from Sip Back and Relax Tours, a White Deer Auto Tour, and a gift card to Discover Cayuga Lake.
During the two weeks, four of the 12 wineries are set up as a donation location to a designated local shelter, such as Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo, Fetch a Friend Rescue in Seneca Falls, Finger Lakes SPCA in Auburn, and Ithaca Street Dogs in Ithaca. Each shelter’s wish list can be found on the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail website.
Four of the wineries also are setting up different photo booths for the dogs to participate in to commemorate their trip to Cayuga Lake. Two of the wineries will be serving dog-friendly ice cream of sorts, to help make them feel special and refreshed after a fun day on the trail.
The punch card is comprised of a bottle purchase for each of the 12 wineries, photo booth participation, and the donation of goods to a local shelter.
“All of our member wineries have tasting rooms that are 100% pet friendly, so, we figured, ‘Why not have an event that helps spread that word and allows us to see adorable dogs all day?’” said Katherine Chase, executive director of the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail. “All kidding aside, we’re really excited to be hosting this event and happy to be able to find a way to help some of the local dogs that don’t have their forever home yet. Wine, dogs, and helping those in need is the perfect trifecta to begin your summer, right?”
There is no cost to participate in the event. Those who preregistered their pup online (before May 31) will receive a doggy bandana to be picked up at a winery of their choosing, but walk-ins are available at any winery throughout the two weeks of the event.
Participating wineries are Americana Vineyards, Buttonwood Grove Winery, Cayuga Ridge Estate Winery, Hosmer Winery, Knapp Winery, Long Point Winery, Lucas Vineyards, Montezuma Winery, Six Eighty Cellars, Six Mile Creek Vineyards, Swedish Hill Winery, and Thirsty Owl Wine Co.
For more information, visit the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail website: www.cayugawinetrail.com.