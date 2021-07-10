CANANDAIGUA — ChamberFest Canandaigua returns in 2021, and the season begins next week.
This season, artistic directors Amy Sue Barton and Kevin Kumar have secured the talents of concert pianist Audrey Andrist and comedy virtuoso Isabel Hagen, who will be performing Brahms, Beethoven, and Tailleferre.
The following concerts are scheduled in Canandaigua for next week:
• July 15 (morning) — The Free Family Concert (possibly outside), Wood Library.
• July 16 (evening) — The Stars Align Concert, Fort Hill Performing Arts Center.
• July 18 (afternoon) — The Music of Wine Concert, Fort Hill Performing Arts Center.
For updated information and ticket purchase, and more information on the artists, visit www.ChamberFestCanandaigua.com.