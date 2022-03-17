GENEVA — Joanie Madden was a little bummed about the past two years and the pandemic that kept her Irish ensemble, Cherish the Ladies, off the road.
The group’s 35th anniversary was in 2020. They celebrated the milestone virtually, through Zoom concerts. And, in 2021, Madden won recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts as, according to the Cherish the Ladies website, “one of this country’s most important tradition bearers.” She was presented with a National Heritage Fellowship, the nation’s highest honor for folk and traditional artists.
During an interview while driving to a gig recently, she said there was no Oval Office ceremony; it was virtual, like just about everything else last year. However, Madden said she did get a letter from President Joe Biden and a phone call from Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. (Madden, 56, was born in the Bronx and now lives in Yonkers).
On Friday, Madden and the rest of the ladies — as well as some men — will take the stage at the Smith Opera House. The 10-member ensemble of singers, instrumentalists and step-dancers will perform a show that will last nearly two hours.
Their current tour includes 19 stops in about a month. Madden said she’s just glad they can be back on the road, even if she’s the one driving.
“I have all the boys in the car with me,” she said of the dancers and Irish-born musician Gabriel Donohue, whom she described as “an extremely gifted and talented guitarist, pianist, bouzouki player, singer and songwriter. His musical artistry has always had him in high demand.”
Donohue now lives in Philadelphia. He is sitting in for a band member who had a baby recently, Madden said. Donohue also plays the mandolin and Irish percussion. He has performed with the Chieftans and Tom Waits, as well as with Cherish the Ladies on prior occasions.
Kate Purcell, another traditional Irish singer who performs in the U.S. and Ireland with the Burns Sisters from Ithaca, is on the tour, also. Annie Burns said she likely will attend the show in Geneva; she has performed with Madden before too.
Over their three-plus decades as one of America’s most heralded Irish ensembles, Cherish the Ladies has entertained audiences with a rousing blend of traditional music featuring captivating vocal interpretations and accompanying step-dancing. Madden, who plays the flute and tin whistle, has been called a leading presence in the advancement of traditional Irish music, from its community grassroots to its modern presentations.
“We all grew up in musical families,” Madden said. “We are very much a purist band. We try to stick with tradition. We want to get people on their feet by the end of the night. I think with our music, something touches their soul.”