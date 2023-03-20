GENEVA — Bassist and eight-time Grammy Award-winner Christian McBride leads an informal collective of stellar, accomplished jazz musicians that go by the name New Jawn. They will perform at the Smith Center for the Arts March 28 as part of the sixth annual Scott LaFaro Day Celebration Concert.
The show shines the spotlight on the late LaFaro. He grew up in Geneva and developed into a creative and respected jazz bassist during the 1950s and early ’60s before he died in an auto accident near Flint in 1961.
Those who heard him play — most notably with pianist Bill Evans, but with other jazz giants like Chet Baker, Benny Goodman and (almost) Miles Davis — universally sang his praises. In addition, there were numerous stories in prestigious music publications, then and to this day. Bass Player Magazine, for instance, still lists him as one of the top 20 bass players of all time. Regionally, he’s on a comprehensive “List of Potential Nominees” who will, in the future, be officially inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame, which is dedicated to celebrating musicians in the GLOOW counties (Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, etc.) and beyond.
LaFaro’s bass, which suffered severe damaged in the accident, was meticulously restored and is archived at Ithaca College, which he attended in the early 1950s.
As for McBride, the Philadelphia-born artist was initially attracted to classical music, but after a move to New York City he migrated to the world of jazz. Journalists began talking about his “forward thinking” approach to music and his “incendiary live shows.” Although awards don’t always tell the whole story when it comes to musicians, garnering a number of Grammy nominations and wins does confirm that you must be doing something right — over and over.
Consider that he’s actively involved with SiriusXM radio, NPR, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and more and you’ll realize the cliché that jazz bass players are often the “quiet member” of a group is, well, just a cliché.
To get an idea of what to expect in eight days, listen to the just released New Jawn album, “Prime.” You’ll instantly be hit with a cacophony of scribbled sound bursts via the opening salvo of the group’s latest project, led by McBride. This is the second album that unites Josh Evans (trumpet), Marcus Strickland (sax), and Nasheet Waits (drums/percussions) under the moniker of New Jawn, which is Philly slang for something that is basically unnamed.
“Head Bedlam,” the disc’s opener, is an explosive blast that calms down after a minute or so with measured, sophisticated sounds before spraying us with free improv — again. Musically, it’s part yesterday and part tomorrow, which is no surprise since each of the four members had interacted with innovative veteran musicians. Among others: Evans with saxophonist Jackie McLean, Strickland with drummer Roy Haynes, Waits with his drummer father and Max Roach (who founded M’Boom), and McBride, who has performed with a who’s who of jazz, rock and opera veterans and beyond.
Each track on the new disc could be a standout piece for different reasons, including “Moonchild.” It starts by rumbling and tumbling over a sonic horizon and is deceptively simple in the beginning with subtle variation throughout. But get ready for the next track. It takes you on a frantic ride through angular twists and turns of what sounds like an urban landscape.
Throughout the album, each one of the musicians proudly writes, delivers and contributes to the project — in addition to presenting several “covers,” including a swinging Ornette Coleman track. By the time they wrap things up with Sonny Rollins’ “East Broadway Rundown,” the final notes almost sound like they are collectively announcing “that’s it,” which could be a nod to Miles Davis’ “So What” from 1959.
So, remember, when it comes to live jazz, anything can happen.