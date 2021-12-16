CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Clifton Springs Family YMCA has unveiled its lineup of group fitness classes for early next year.

Beginning Jan. 5 and continuing through Feb. 19, the following sessions will be available in the dance studio of the 5 Crane St. facility:

• Kettlebell: Wednesdays, 6:15-7 p.m.

• Cardio kickboxing: Saturdays, 8-8:45 a.m.

• Core and stability: Saturdays, 9-9:30 a.m.

The blanket cost for seven weeks of all three classes is $60 for members. The drop-in cost for one session is $5 for non-members, provided space is available.

Members can participate for free.

