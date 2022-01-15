CLYDE — The Clyde-Savannah school district’s musical production opened last night, and one final performance is slated for 7 p.m. today in the school auditorium.
Tickets cost $8. Buy them at the door.
“Once on This Island” is a Calypso-flavored tale of a girl who finds love in a world of prejudice. It’s a Caribbean adaption of the popular fairy tale, “The Little Mermaid.”
Ti Moune, a peasant girl, rescues a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, Daniel, with whom she falls in love. Unbeknownst to Ti Moune, the pompous gods who preside over the island make a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death, the stakes being Ti Moune’s life.
When she pursues Daniel, who has returned to his people, Ti Moune is shunned because of her lowly status. Her determination and capacity to love, though, is not enough to win Daniel’s heart, and Ti Moune pays the ultimate price; but the gods turn Ti Moune into a tree that grows so strong and so tall, it breaks the wall that separates the societies and, ultimately, unites them.
Clyde-Savannah Superintendent of Schools Mike Hayden said the cast and crew, under the direction of Pamela Teelin, have worked hard in preparation for the production, adjusting to Covid-19 safety protocols and overcoming the challenges associated with putting together a show during a pandemic.
“I am extremely proud of our students for their resilience and determination to make this show is a success,” Hayden said.
Speaking of Hayden, the former music educator and trained percussionist is playing percussion in the pit orchestra.