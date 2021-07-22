CLYDE — Lauraville Landing will be the site of a Clyde community picnic set for 6 p.m. Monday(July 26).
Galen Historical Society, the Clyde Lions Club, Clyde SPAN, and SOAR will provide food and table service. Lawn chairs are encouraged.
Following the picnic, attendees will be entertained by Ron and Christina Shrewsbury, who will, in period costume, present a program based on Erie Canal-era medicine, music and myths. Ron is an emergency medical technician who has studied and made presentations about 19th century medicine and medical practices for many years. Christina specializes in the folklore and personal accounts of the past, and, as a professional musician, will perform songs and ballads of the era.
Reservations are request to attend. To register, call Clyde SPAN at (315) 573-0903.
Lauraville Landing is on the south bank of the Erie Canal in Clyde. It’s visible from the Route 414 bridge.