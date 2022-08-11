Scott Gudell

“All the things we stood for, that love is better than hatred, that peace is better than war, that we have to take care of our fellow human beings, because that’s all we have on this planet — those things are still true today. I need to know that I’ve brought something into the world that was positive and not negative.”

Scott Gudell is a longtime board member of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame. A music fan and historian, he has attended over 1,500 shows and written over 1,000 music related articles, covering jazz, rock, classical, country, blues and even world beat. His latest projects include researching and writing two books.

