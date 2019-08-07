TRUMANSBURG — 2019 Country Music Breakout Artist Dylan Scott will take his trademark hot-and-heavy, crowd-pleasing sound and country laid-back swagger to the Trumansburg Fairgrounds Thursday for a 7 p.m. show.
Scott has shot to stardom in the country music world after dropping his self-titled album in 2018. His first effort yielded two hits — the No. 1 Platinum-Certified “My Girl” and the Gold-Certified No. 2 hit “Hooked,” which went on to be one of the most played songs on country radio in 2018. Additional chart-climbing singles include “Crazy Over Me” and “Nothing to Do Town.”
According to promoter Kevin Black, owner of Kevin Black Presents, Inc., Scott’s blend of high-octane contemporary country and pop-friendly Southern rock has earned the humble Bastrop, Louisiana native a slew of accolades. In addition to being named a 2019 Country Music Breakout Artist, Scott was nominated for the Best New Country Artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards and snagged a mention in Country Radio Seminar 2019’s New Faces of Country Music Class of 2019.
Scott’s streams have surpassed 600 million, with sales topping over 4 million.
“We are honored to bring rising country music superstar Dylan Scott to the people of Trumansburg,” Black said. “Dylan will perform a tribute to local hero Sgt. James G. Johnston who recently lost his life in Afghanistan. Sgt. Johnston and his wife are expecting their first child this November.”
Opening acts Dirtroad Ruckus and Chasing Neon will kick off the evening, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and music starting at 7. Kevin Black Presents (http://www.kevinblackpresents.com/) is promoting the event.
Tickets can be purchased at Glenwood Pines, Ithaca Guitar Works, Spruce Row Campsite, Boathouse Beer Garden, H&E Burdett, Trimmers Ice Cream Shop, or online via Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2NMFKny.
To support Sgt. Johnston’s wife Krista and their baby due in November, visit their GoFundMe campaign at https://bit.ly/30ruYof.
