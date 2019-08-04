CANANDAIGUA — Ontario ARC’s annual signature fundraiser, Cruisin’ for a Cause, returns at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.
This evening at Sonnenberg Gardens, 151 Charlotte St., benefits The Friends of Ontario ARC Foundation and Ontario ARC’s growing menu of innovative services for people with disabilities or other challenges in Ontario County.
Cruisin’ for a Cause will feature live entertainment by Nik and the Nice Guys with a special guest appearance by Ontario ARC’s Creative Expressions musicians, a menu of summer favorites prepared by Nolan’s on Canandaigua Lake, a wine and spirits ring toss, and exciting live and silent auction packages. An online auction benefiting Cruisin’ for a Cause will take place prior to the event for even more chances to win.
Packages in the live auction include four tickets to see the New York Yankees with overnight accommodations in New York City, and a private dinner at Nolan’s.
New this year, Cruisin’ will feature a car show. Cars will be on display as guests stroll through the gardens on their way to the party tent. Guests are encouraged to vote for their favorite and help pick the “People’s Choice Award” winner. Registration for the car show is $30 per driver or $40 for one driver and one guest.
For more details or to register, visit ontarioarc.org/cruisin-for-a-cause-car-show.
Tickets to the Cruisin’ for a Cause are $60 each and can be purchased online at ontarioarc.org/cruisin-for-a-cause.
A ticket to Cruisin’ for a Cause includes access to Sonnenberg’s gardens and greenhouses.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information, contact Michele Wistner at mwistner@ontarioarc.org or (585) 919-2156.
For more information, visit www.ontarioarc.org.
