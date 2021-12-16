SOUTH BRISTOL — Cumming Nature Center reopened for the winter season on Wednesday, and the Rochester Museum and Science Center — which oversees the facility — has planned a celebration for Sunday, in conjunction with the winter solstice.
Families will be able to create nature-crafted ornaments, help decorate a tree for wildlife, and take a winter walk or cross-country ski if snow is available. Visitors can enjoy a mindful walk around the solstice spiral and share in a reading of “The Shortest Day” by Wendy Pfeffer before enjoying hot cocoa and popcorn.
All ages are welcome. Visitors are encouraged to dress according to the weather.
Activities will be ongoing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During the winter months, Cumming Nature Center, at 6472 Gulick Road, will be open 9 am. To 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The center’s trails are open for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, weather permitting. Visitors can rent skis and snowshoes.
For more information about the solstice event, go to RMSC.org/solstice.
For more information about Winter at the Nature Center, visit RMSC.org/visit-cnc.