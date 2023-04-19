SAVANNAH — A Wayne County couple with a long-running gospel radio show heard on stations nationwide has been honored by two organizations in Nashville, Tenn.
Bruce and Connie Cutler received honors recently from Music City Christian Fellowship and The United States Association of Gospel Entertainers. Both organizations are dedicated to promoting the gospel of Jesus Christ through music. The groups have large numbers of members and represent a big segment of today’s country music industry.
The Cutlers lived in Lyons, then Newark for many years and now live in Savannah. They record their show, “Gospel Doings,” from a studio called Do it Right Productions in their residence. They then send the syndicated show to subscribing stations. “Gospel Doings” is heard on stations in Geneva (WHWS 105.7 FM), Jamestown and Rochester in New York state, and on stations in Virginia, Washington state, and South Bend, Ind.
They belong to another organization, the National Church Conference of the Blind; both Bruce and Connie are legally blind. Connie has been so since birth. Bruce has some sight, but it has been diminishing over many years.
Bruce, 74, said after he had a cornea transplant, he drove for 15 years, but that was a while ago now. He said his sight now is the worst it’s ever been, but that hasn’t stopped him.
The Cutlers have been doing the radio show since July 5, 1992, Bruce said, starting at a station in Horseheads. Connie, 72, who sings, is featured as Connie Lea. They met as children at a school for the blind in Philadelphia but didn’t start a relationship until they met up again in Albany as adults. They have been married for 47 years.
“I wasn’t interested in girls back then,” Bruce said, recalling his childhood years with his usual humor and candor, “but then she filled out nice. I never thought I would be in love with a 72-year-old woman, but I am.”
Connie chuckled in the background.
Connie started singing with her twin sister in Sayre, Pa., when she was 5. Throughout her formative years, she was singing in several school choirs and family gatherings. She took voice lessons in high school and, after graduation, attended two different schools for the blind to help her in the skills she needed to live alone and support herself.
After she married Bruce, a Waverly native, they moved to Rochester, where a friend invited them to church. She said that they were moved to become born-again Christians and credits God with putting her husband’s interest in radio and her “interest in singing together to reach out for the Lord Jesus Christ,” according to her bio.
Being actively involved with her husband’s radio program, she can be heard singing and reading the scriptures. She has done recordings for God Child Records in Nashville. It is a Gospel music recording label whose primary focus is producing high-quality material and getting it to the listeners. It operates on a national scale, focusing on maximum exposure for their artists.
“Her recordings with us begin with a 26-hour bus ride from upstate New York to our Nashville studios, and more times than not, the session starts the same day she arrives,” according to God Child’s website. “She is currently our top selling artist for digital downloads, and rarely does a day go by that Connie Lea doesn’t get a spin from a listener somewhere in the world.”
Connie also has graced the stage at the Ryman Auditorium in the Grand Ole Opry with the Music City Christian Fellowship choir for “The Sunday Morning Country” in 2007. While they were in Nashville, she and Bruce were interviewed on WSM Radio, and she had her music aired as well.
Bruce said his interest in traditional country, bluegrass and gospel music has developed from a lifelong enjoyment of this music along with a commitment to country-style living. His experience comes from time spent with artists and fans, conversations at festivals and jamborees, and from networking with others in the music industry.
He said he’s had a long association with Joanne Cash Yates, who is Johnny Cash’s sister and a musician in her own right. Her husband, Dr. Harry Yates, is a well-known minister and founder of the Nashville Cowboy Church. Bruce did some work with them in 2013, when Cash and Yates were in inducted into the Old Time Country Hall of Fame.
“That was pretty special,” Bruce said.
He’s had another show called “Country Roots” that was a little less gospel-centered, but he stopped doing it in 2022 when managing two shows became too much. He also stopped doing sound for various groups and events; the Cutlers’ transportation situation can be challenging.
“I’m not as young as I used to be,” he said.
While the current awards are nice, it’s really nothing new to the Cutlers. “Gospel Doings” was nominated from more than 1,500 stations worldwide, Bruce said, for “Radio Show of the Year” each year from 1999 to 2006, winning in 2000 and ’01. The show won the Dave Hall award for “Excellence in Radio & Recording” in 2003 and ’04. Both awards came from the Country Gospel Music Guild.
The Christian Country Musician Association gave him an “Excellence in Radio” award in 2002 and a “Thanks Stars Star Award” in 2004. In 2009, he won the aforementioned United States Artists of Gospel Entertainers and Musicians “Radio Servants Award;” it was renamed the “Bruce Cutler Radio Servants Award” in 2010.
The Cutlers say they do what they do not for the recognition, although they appreciate it. It’s just another way to promote their faith to the world, even from Savannah.
And, there is always something new to do. In that light, Bruce said he is currently recording and editing sermons by Wesley Reed, the pastor of Cornerstone Fellowship on Murray Street in Newark, where the Cutlers attend church. Bruce is sending the sermons to the radio station in South Bend, and it is airing them.
For more information about the Cutlers, and to access or download their radio shows, go to https://www.doitrightproductions.net/bruceradioshows.php.