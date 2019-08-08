TYRE — Del Lago Resort & Casino has added two more acts to its October entertainment calendar.
Singer/songwriter Jamey Johnson will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 17, while rock-and-roll cover band Hairball is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. Oct. 18.
Both performances are slated for The Vine, del Lago’s entertainment venue. Tickets for Hairball go on sale at noon Friday, one hour before tickets to Johnson’s show become available. Buy them in person at the del Lago box office, by calling the box office at (315) 946-1695, or by visiting dellagoresort.com/entertainment.
Johnson, who played to a sold-out crowd at del Lago last year, is one of today’s top country musicians. Since he doesn’t create a set list, no two shows are the same. He’s won a CMA and AMA Song of the Year award for “Give it Away” and “In Color,” and has received six Grammy nominations, including Best Country Album for “That Lonesome Song” and Best Country Song and Best Male Country Vocal Performance for “In Color.”
Vocalists Joe, Kris and Bobby lead Hairball through a two-hour homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are a few of the acts fans will see brought to life.
Guests must be 21 or older to attend all shows at The Vine.
