CANANDAIGUA — Downtown Canandaigua is offering a variety of summer events this year. As COVID-19 guidelines fluctuate, these events may be subject to change.
The following events are slated to take place over the next few months:
May 14 — The Central on Main opens (the space between Simply Crepes and the Chamber of Commerce). The space will be used for open-air dining and other events, although the Canandaigua Downtown Merchants Association is considering using the space for a yet-to-be-scheduled event.
June 5 — The Canandaigua Farmers Market opens with new hours of 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
June 11-12 — “Canandaigua in Bloom: Art Galleries” will have plein air painters downtown, hanging baskets will be on display, and there may be a car show.
July 16-18 — An Art & Music Festival is set for 12 noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will space vendor tents 10 feet apart to allow for social distancing. The Golden Palette Art Trail is part of the festival too.
July 22-24 — Sidewalk Sale.
August — Art gallery owners will hold a month-long sale of original art.