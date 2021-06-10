CANANDAIGUA — Take a stroll through downtown Saturday and find plein air artists at work. And, a variety of festivities are planned throughout the day.
“Paint the Town-Plein Air Artists” will paint from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. A wet paint sale and competition will take place from 3-6 p.m., with paintings on display at the Pat Tribastone and Pat Rini Rohrer galleries. Artist openings will be accompanied by live music, an antique and classic car show, and outdoor dining amenities.
The Canandaigua Farmers Market is open as well, from 9 a.m. - noon.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/artsincanandaigua.