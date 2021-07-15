LYONS — Two musical groups that performed virtually for children every week the past year are teaming up to present “Eddie & Teddy’s Hawaiian Kids’ Dance Party & Singalong” at 4:30 p.m. Friday(July 16) on the Peppermint Days Stage.
Children 10 and younger will receive free leis. In case of inclement weather, the event sponsored by Lyons Presbyterian Church will move to the church on the corner of Broad and Queen streets.
Eddie and Teddy, with their respective bandmates Pastor Cynthia Huling Hummel and Beth Whitbeck, have not had the opportunity to meet and play together until now. Throughout this past year, Eddie and Teddy have entertained hundreds of children via the Lyons Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page. Singing silly songs, educational songs, encouraging movement and kindness, and singing songs of faith, the voices of Pastor Cynthia and Beth (and Bob) Whitbeck brightened many lonely nights for not just the children, but also for numerous adult listeners.