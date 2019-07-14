SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Arts Council’s Artworks Gallery is opening “The Arts Along the Canal” juried show with a public reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at 109 Fall St.
The show will run through Aug. 16. The Artworks Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Bradley Butler, director and curator of Main Street Arts, Clifton Springs, is the juror for this show.
A Best in Category award of $100 each and a $50 award for Juror’s choice will be awarded along with Honorable Mention awards of a one-year membership in the Seneca County Arts Council. Attendees who view the show will vote for their favorite work. The winner of this People’s Choice Award will be invited to a solo exhibition of their work.
Artists and photographers can enter up to two works for an entry fee of $15 for Seneca County Arts Council members and $25 for non-members. Entries can consist of two pieces of art or photography or one piece each. Prizes will be awarded in both art and photo categories. Entry forms are available at the gallery. Pieces are to be delivered to the gallery on July 15 during regular gallery hours.
For more information about this show, contact Lynn Patti via email at lynn41@rochester.rr.com or call (315) 539-2580. For information about the Seneca County Arts Council and the Artworks Gallery visit www.artsinseneca.org email artworks@artsinseneca.org.
