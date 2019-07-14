PENN YAN — West Lake Road Fire Department will host an evening of live music, food trucks, beer and wine from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at Fox Run Vineyards, 670 Route 14, to raise money to purchase a new fire truck.
The event will feature refreshments from Fox Run Vineyards and Climbing Bines, local food trucks and live music from 7 to 10 p.m. by the Mojo Chunk Band and The Destination. The Fire Department will also host a silent auction, bake sale, and a 50/50 raffle.
Food trucks scheduled to participate include Pizza Posto, Global Taco, CR7 All Grilled Up or Frozen Moments Ice Cream. Fox Run will have cheese boards available, too.
This is a family friendly event! Feel free to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No coolers or outside food/beverages are allowed on the premises.
Admission is $10 with proceeds going to the West Lake Road Fire Department. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or at the door.
