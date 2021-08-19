MUMFORD — The Genesee Country Village & Museum will host the Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend Saturday and Sunday(Aug. 21-22).
The event will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Visitors will experience performances throughout the day on a variety of stages set up around the Museum grounds.
Around the Historic Village, visitors will find three stops that feature in-depth looks at musical styles rooted in New York state history. Stages will showcase Celtic music brought to the area by the Irish and Scottish in the 19th century, songs of the Erie Canal, St. Lawrence Seaway and Great Lakes, melodies of religious groups and institutions who flourished in New York’s burned-over district, and music related to women’s suffrage and abolitionism. The event also will feature a hammer dulcimer instrument spotlight and a jam tent hosted by the Fiddlers of the Genesee.
Visitors can settle in to watch a performance on one of eight stages, grab food and drinks, or wander the Historic Village, where musicians are encouraged to strike up a tune anywhere they please.
Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend is sponsored by National Grid and by the New York State Council on the Arts.
For more information on ticket pricing and pre-orders, visit gcv.org/events/making-music-weekend/.
Pre-registration is not required, but tickets are limited and will be available online and at the door until the event is sold out. Pre-registered student musicians will receive free admission. Other performers registering on event day to play on stages or as a troubadour will receive refunded admission upon registration.
In response to the recommendation by the Monroe County Department of Health, face coverings are required inside all buildings for Museum visitors. Visitors should also continue to practice safe social distancing everywhere on the grounds.