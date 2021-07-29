BRANCHPORT — The Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival will perform classical music at 6:30 p.m. Friday(July 30) at Hunt Country Vineyards.
All are welcome to the free concert and no tickets are required, although donations are accepted. Hunt Country’s winery is handicapped-accessible. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a face covering.
Richard Auldon Clark, artistic director of FLCMF and the Manhattan Chamber Orchestra, alongside musicians from MCO, will perform Borodin’s familiar “String Quartet No. 2,” as well as Mozart’s “Divertimento in D Major, K 136,” and MacDowell’s “To A Wild Rose.”
The Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival, in its 19th season, continues to reach out to area schools and camps in the community. In May, the group offered programs to students in the Dundee school district and at Gorham Intermediate school.
For more information, visit www.FingerLakes-Music.org or the FLCMF Facebook page, email FingerLakesMusicFestival@gmail.com, or leave a message at (315) 536-0383.