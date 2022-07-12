PENN YAN — The Yates Concert Series welcomes the Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival for the fourth installment of its Wednesday entertainment. It starts at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow (July 13) on the lawn of the old county courthouse at the intersection of Court and Main streets, behind the courthouse.
During the summer, Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival performs concerts and educational outreach in high schools and summer camps throughout the region. Their concert will include music of Bach, Beethoven, and Duke Ellington; folk music, ragtime, dance rhythms, Broadway show tunes; film music and pop; and even a fiddling hoedown.
This free concert is sponsored by Mark and Deb Malcolm and Dave Boyd Music. Though the concert is free, the traditional yellow buckets will be passed around, with funds collected used to keep this summer series going.
Refreshments during the concert are being provided by Arts Center of Yates County. Parking space is available in the county lot, and those of the Penn Yan Public Library and First Baptist Church. Take a lawn chair or blanket.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the First Baptist Church next door. Whatever the weather, don’t forget to stop outside by the First Baptist Church for a hot dog or hamburger supper before the concert starts.
The Penn Yan Community Chorus joins the series July 20.