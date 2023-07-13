BRANCHPORT — The Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival will close its season with a concert July 21 at Hunt Country Vineyards. It begins at 6:30 p.m.
The concert is free, but goodwill donations are appreciated.
Richard Auldon Clark will lead string players from the Manhattan Chamber Orchestra in a program of works spanning the centuries. The concert will open with Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.” It has been called one of Mozart’s most famous works. Clark’s “Mabon” is a duet for violin and viola, celebrating the autumnal equinox and harvest festival. Dvorak’s String Quintet in G is entitled “To My Nation” and highlights his developing lyrical style.
This year’s festival once again has brought classical music to schools, camps, senior residences, and members of the community, furthering its commitment to musical outreach.
For more information, visit www.FingerLakes-Music.org, or email www.FingerLakesMusicFestival@gmail.com.