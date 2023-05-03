CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College’s Visual and Performing Arts Department will mark the end of the academic year with a series of performances and a gallery exhibit at the main campus.
All events are free and open to the public.
The annual Spring Arts Festival is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 5, with a performance of British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album in the Student Center auditorium. Theatre and visual art students design the publicity materials and backdrops for the student vocalists and musicians.
After the performance, the Student Honors Art Exhibition will open and awards will be announced for fine arts and graphic design students.
Jazz concerts are scheduled for 7 p.m. May 8-9 in Stage 14 on the second floor of the Student Center. Selections on May 8 include “Armageddon” and “Black Nile” by Wayne Shorter, “Chameleon” by Herbie Hancock, and “It’s Just Talk” by Pat Metheny. Selections for May 9 include “Gettin’ to It” by Christian McBride, “The Thump” by Marquis Hill, “Touched by an Angel” by Joel Ross, and “Eyes” by Dylon Walbridge, who is an FLCC adjunct faculty member.
The Music Department Showcase, at 7 p.m. May 12 in the auditorium, features the FLCC Guitar and Percussion ensembles. The Guitar Ensemble, directed by Dennis C. Repino, will perform Enrique Granados’ “Spanish Dance No. 2,” Lennon and McCartney’s “The Fool on the Hill,” among other selections. The Percussion Ensemble, directed by Phil Lake, will perform “Mozambique” by Chris Brooks, arranged by Phil Lake; “Clockwork” by Phil Lake, and “Bound for Marakesh” by Chris Brooks.