CANANDAIGUA — Four new shows have been added to the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center schedule, and tickets for each go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Harry Connick Jr. And His Band will play Aug. 12. Connick and his seven-piece band celebrate a return to live performances with their “Time To Play!” summer tour showcasing his New Orleans influences and songs from across his career.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and special guest Kansas visit CMAC Aug. 19. Rolling Stone called “Free Bird,” the group’s self-proclaimed signature song, “easily the most requested live song in existence.”
On Aug. 20, Little Big Town and special guest Hailey Whitters perform. Little Big Town’s self-produced ninth studio album, Nightfall, was released at the top of the Billboard Country Charts in January 2020. To date, the single “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” has reached global streams of over 152 million and is climbing the country radio charts.
King Crimson and special guest The Zappa Band arrive at CMAC Aug. 26. When King Crimson returns to action this summer, it will be the seventh year the band has toured since returning to performing live in 2014, a run only interrupted by the lockdown in 2020.
To buy tickets and find the most up-to-date information on CMAC’s reopening and on-site protocols, visit www.cmacevents.com.