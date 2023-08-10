CANANDAIGUA — The word “militia” might bring to mind the stereotype of an angry white male antihero disillusioned with the government — a loner, or member of a radical group, using violence to advance his beliefs. This present-day stereotype was established largely by actors such as Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.
Carolyn Gallaher will take the stage at 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Fort Hill Performing Arts Center for the first event in the George M. Ewing Canandaigua Forum’s 12th season to discuss today’s Militia Movement, a nuanced and sophisticated group of self-described “patriots” or “constitutionalists” using these historically positive labels to help mainstream their sometimes-violent actions across the United States.
Gallaher is Senior Associate Dean at American University’s School of International Service in Washington, D.C. Her work, in part, examines the politics, internal dynamics, and patterns of violence of militias, paramilitaries, private military contractors, drug cartels and others.
Her work has culminated in publications including “On the Fault Line: Race, Class, and the American Patriot Movement,” which tracks the identity politics of the Kentucky State Militia as it experienced rapid growth, internal upheaval, and decline with the arrest of its commander.
“Mustering Rage: The Militia Movement and Its Challenge to American Democracy” will be moderated by Canandaigua native Michael Winship, an Emmy Award-winning writer and political commentator.
Since 2011, The George M. Ewing Canandaigua Forum has engaged people in thoughtful, stimulating, and informative discourse on intellectual and cultural topics of regional, national, and world interest. The Ewing Forum features presentations by emerging voices and leading figures, aiming to inspire community dialogue.
The rest of the Ewing forum schedule:
• Oct. 15: Joel Bervell, “Exploring and reducing racial inequities in the American healthcare system,” 4 p.m. This talk will be moderated by Jonathan Ntheketha, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Director and Title IX Coordinator at the Harley School in Brighton.
• Feb. 18: Robert Bilheimer, “A Waiting Room to Nowhere: Childhood Interrupted at Our Southern Border,” 4 p.m. This talk will be moderated by Evan Dawson, host of WXXI’s “Connections.”
• April 28: Fiona Hill, “Putin’s Grand Illusion,” 4 p.m. Hill will be joined by her Brookings Institution colleague and Canandaigua native Michael O’Hanlon, director of research and senior fellow of the foreign policy program at Brookings.
All events will be held at the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center, 20 Fort Hill Ave. Tickets are available for each event ($25) or for a package of all four ($80, use code: EwingSeries23). To purchase tickets, visit gmeforum.org or call the FHPAC box office at 585-412-6043. For more information visit gmeforum.org or call the Ewing Forum at 585-313-8443.
The Ewing Forum is made possible by the support of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, WXXI, The Ewing Family and Wegmans, as well as the generous individual contributions of the Friends of the Forum.