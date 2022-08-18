SENECA FALLS — Generations Bank will be organizing the annual Taste & Tunes event on Friday, Aug. 26, from 6-9 p.m. The event will be held at People’s Park, 15 Water St., in Seneca Falls.
Generations Bank announces the return of the annual Taste &Tunes event
