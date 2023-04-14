GENEVA — The finale of Geneva Concerts’ 2022-23 season will feature Michelle Merrill conducting Symphoria!
The Central New York orchestra will perform “Good Vibrations,” a program that explores the orchestral favorites of scientists and inventors Einstein, Bell, Tesla and Edison — each was a music lover and musician — at 3 p.m. April 23 at the Smith Opera House.
The demand for Merrill as a guest conductor has grown in striking fashion following her receipt of the 2016 Solti Foundation US Career Assistance Award. She has inspired audiences throughout the country with her sharply detailed and vibrant performances.
“Good Vibrations” features Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides Overture,” Strauss’ “On the Beautiful Blue Danube,” and selections from Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 and Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter.”
Merrill will give an informal, pre-concert talk at 2 p.m.
Tickets for adults and seniors are $35, or $10 for full-time college students. Children attending school through grade 12 are admitted free thanks to Geneva Concerts’ Sponsor-a-Student program. And, Hobart and William Smith students with ID are admitted for free.
Tickets are available at www.GenevaConcerts.org, at the door, or at Stomping Grounds (cash only) on Seneca Street. All seating is general admission
Geneva Concerts has brought live music and dance to the community since the 1940s. For more information, call 315-789-7716, email info@genevaconcerts.org, or visit www.GenevaConcerts.org. Also, find Geneva Concerts on Facebook and Instagram.