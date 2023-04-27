ROCHESTER — On his Facebook page, Zu Hendrix calls himself an artist, model and marketing specialist. He’s also a rapper and videographer, laying down tracks with street-smart language and moves.
IMBd, an online database containing information and statistics about movies, TV shows and video games — as well as actors, directors and other music and film industry professionals — calls him a hip-hop artist.
If you’re from Geneva, though, you might know him instead as Kalease Reid, who attended high school here until 2016. He says he once kicked a 60-yard field goal during football practice.
“I still come back to Geneva a lot,” Reid, now 24, said. “I stay with my grandma (Carol Brinson). My brother (Velour Reid), he is an artist himself and also a coach for Geneva Panthers Junior League football team at the Geneva Middle School.”
Most of the time, though, Reid is in Rochester, making music and videos and “doing a good job on knowing the marketing and distribution business.” He has a deal with Push Global Entertainment and The Band Sebastian’s CEO Sebastian Aquirre.
Oh, yeah: Reid has an iTunes deal too. And his own YouTube channel.
The national recognition of his music has exploded recently, with coverage and mentions everywhere from the digital hypemagazine.com to a bio on IMDb that calls him an up-and-coming artist who “has been making waves in the music industry.” The bio also notes that his life hasn’t been easy.
Reid readily admits he’s had some missteps since graduating from high school, including a stint when he was incarcerated on drug-related charges. He insists those days are behind him.
“I went to prison ’cuz I was like heavy in the streets,” Reid wrote in an email to clarify the information. “I was doing a lot of things, selling drugs ’cuz I had got kicked out young, was homeless. So I did anything to make sure I was good.
“It helped me now ’cuz I don’t wanna go back to prison or jail ... my life is going good and I obtained a lot of blessings and good things in my life.”
With the money he saved while he was in prison, he invested in a laptop, video studio equipment, and a 4K-quality Canon camera. Since, then, under the name Zu Hendrix, he has been releasing music videos consistently, using his own skills in directing and editing to create high-quality content.
According to the IMBd bio, “unlike many other artists, he doesn’t rely on written lyrics or a ghostwriter — instead, he freestyles off the top of his head in the studio.” He had a short-term contract with Bentley Records last year, then signed a production deal with Apex Studios. In addition to his work in music, Reid has also been booked for modeling jobs, thanks to the help of Apex, in creating his portfolio and website.
“I model out of New York City,” he said. “I just left a photo shoot last week. I’m doing a lot of good things.”
He already has released three new music videos this year, including “FINAL,” which features Tory Lanez, and “God Damn” with Boston Richey Glow. Both songs have been well-received and showcase Reid’s range as an artist, he said.
The songs, and the videos that accompany them, can be described as hardcore rap peppered with profanity, but they tell stories, and most have a positive twist. Reid talks about his relationship with God and his family, along with the challenges he’s faced in his life. And, the music behind the rap is calm and professional — mostly piano and drums — not loud and raucous.
He cites rappers Free Uncle Speedy (aka Gotti Gotti) and Lanez as major inspirations in his career, according to IMBd, which says that Reid’s “unique approach to creating music and his willingness to take risks sets him apart from many other artists and makes him an exciting and promising prospect for the future.”
His connection to Aquirre is a bonus. In addition to helping major and independent artists grow music sales, he is a musician himself; Aquirre describes himself as a composer of contemporary-classical instrumental music for film and television and also creates pop and dance music.
“I believe my purpose on this earth is to help as many artists as possible reach their goals so we can all rise together to the top of the music industry together,” Aquirre wrote on his website. “I aspire to be a Grammy award-winning artist and a Grammy award-winning record label owner.”
What Aquirre does is referred to as SEO marketing, with the goal of appearing in the best positions in online search results — known officially as search engine optimization. So, when you search for Zu Hendrix, or rap, he will come to the top of the list with verified sites that include Sound Cloud, YouTube, Apple Music, RapperWeekly, and The Hype digital magazine, which featured Reid/Hendrix in an article earlier this spring.
Reid said being involved with Aquirre definitely has increased his fan base, helping him reach a wider audience. It’s all about getting his videos seen and being noticed in publications online and in print. With so many musicians and artists vying for attention on the internet, having a strong SEO strategy can make a big difference in terms of being discovered by new fans and building a successful career, Aquirre writes.
Reid said as his popularity grows, it reflects well on Push Global and the other artists that are associated with The Band Sebastian’s enterprise.
His brother, also a rapper, goes by the name Velour Cakes. He is connected to Push Global too.
“Velour Cakes, the rising star of the rap scene, has achieved yet another milestone in his career with his latest single, ‘Rockout Like Im Rockout,’ being accepted onto the RapFuture Compilation, Vol. 1.” That is according to a story about Velour in thehypemagazine.com that was written in March. “This coveted compilation features renowned rapper Bizzy Bone and is distributed by Push Global Entertainment in association with The Orchard.”
Push Global artists are currently distributed by The Orchard, a record label that has a strong focus on the digital market; the label promotes itself as being able to reach a global audience, according to a February article in the digital magazine hiphopsince1987.com.
That’s great for the Reid brothers, who are getting noticed and seeing their musical careers gather momentum. Meanwhile, Kalease Reid is hard at work on his laptop every day, coming up with new material.
“I think it’s good,” he said.