GENEVA — The Geneva Lakefront Concert Series is set to return to a full schedule this summer, beginning with next Wednesday’s kickoff.
All concerts run from 6-8 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Take your own chairs. In case of inclement weather, the music moves inside to the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
Here is a look at the schedule and acts set to perform in the lakefront gazebo, near the Finger Lakes Welcome Center:
July 5 — Finger Lakes Symphony Orchestra
The Finger Lakes Symphony Orchestra presents a Pops Concert of patriotic and familiar selections. S. Shade Zajac conducts talented local and regional volunteer musical artists.
July 12 — Stargroove
Stargroove presents a memorable groove infused with funk, soul, reggae, and jazz. Band leader Michael George Gonzalez combines the talents of top local musicians to present a concert that is great for listening and dancing, and includes many original compositions.
July 19 — The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters
A blend of old and new. Three young women singing vocal harmony in a way only family can are joined by the seasoned, swinging Cool Club Trio, to present an evening of jazz favorites, contemporary hits and original works.
July 26 — Hanna PK and The Blue Hearts
Having debuted at No. 13 on Billboard’s U.S. Blues chart, Hanna PK’s album has been played all over the country and world. A solid pianist and soulful vocalist, she was born and raised in South Korea. She presents a concert of blues that includes slow blues, uplifting swing tunes, barrelhouse boogie and jazz.
Aug. 2 — Mambo Kings
Together since 1995, they are Upstate New York’s foremost Latin jazz ensemble, and have rapidly earned a national reputation for their explosive blend of Afro-Cuban rhythms and jazz improvisation.
Aug. 9 — Mark Gramling and the Groove Phonix
The Geneva resident presents his band, The Groove Phonix, for a night of fun, soul, R&B, and new Jack swing. This high-energy concert showcases local and regional artists who perform funk, soul and rap samples, funky drum grooves, and a hip swing beat. Gramling delivers on keys and vocals.
Aug. 16 — The Fabulous Ripcords
Rex Lyons is the founding guitarist, vocalist and band leader of The Ripcords. Recently inducted into the Blues Archive Hall of Fame, Rex’s musical style is equal parts country, blues, rockabilly, and swing. The band includes award-winning Irv Lyons Jr. on guitar and vocals, Tom Witkowski on keys, Jay Gould on bass, and Geneva native and educator Steve Palumbo on drums. A musical mixture of blues, Latin, Tex-Mex and other ingredients result in a musical bouillabaisse that feeds the soul.
Aug. 23 — Great Finger Lakes Jazz Orchestra
Geneva native Andy Stobie presents an 18-piece powerhouse band of exciting performers and talented soloists to perform famous Big Band era hits, plus the music of Earth Wind and Fire, Santana, Steely Dan, Stevie Wonder, Chicago, Michael McDonald and more.
Aug. 30 — Matt Venuti
Venuti’s musical career has taken him all around the world. He will present a concert of awe-inspiring and unforgettable music in his hometown. Noted for his exquisite performances on seldom-heard instruments like the Hang, the Gubal and the Electronic Valve Instrument, Matt creates music that has been described as “heart-felt, spiritual and uplifting.”