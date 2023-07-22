GENEVA — Geneva Light Opera is presenting Donizetti’s beloved “Elixir of Love” next week.
Performances are planned for 7:30 p.m. July 27, and 3 p.m. July 29-30 at the Smith Opera House.
Tickets are available at www.genevalightopera.org or at the door. They cost $20 for those younger than 30 and $35 for those 30 and older. Children up to those entering 12th grade get in free.
Premium tickets of $100 (single) or $150 (couple) include reserved seats and an artist reception during the intermission.
“Elixir of Love” features Metropolitan Opera basso Valerian Ruminski as the dazzling Doctor Dulcamara and tenor Michael Anderson as the love-sick hero Nemorino. Soprano Sarah Joyce Cooper stars as the beautiful, book-reading farm owner, baritone Brian Keith Johnson as the highly polished military officer who seeks her hand, and Emily Hughes as the village know-it-all under the direction of Steve Vaughan.
Eric Mahl will conduct a chamber orchestra that includes harpist Grace Wong in one of the most famous arias in all operatic repertoire, “Una furtive lagrima.”
Scenery is being provided by the Stivanello Costume Co. in New York City. It will feature backdrops hand-painted in Milan, Italy. English supertitles will be projected above the stage as arias and ensembles are sung in the original Italian.
The running time is two hours with a 25-minute intermission added. Doors open 45 minutes before the curtain rises.
For more information, contact Gena Rangel at info@genevalightopera.org or 212-749-8047, or visit www.genevalightopera.org.