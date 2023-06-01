GENEVA — Grammy-award-winning crossover trio Time for Three and a celebration of music’s ability to both calm and uplift its listeners are the next two concerts in the Geneva Music Festival’s 13th season.
Today at 7:30 p.m. at the Smith Opera House, Time for Three will perform a range of pieces from their repertoire, tailoring their selection to the audience, while on Saturday, GMF artists-in-residence will perform at the Gearan Center on the Hobart and William Smith campuses, also at 7:30 p.m.
The Trio — which includes Nicolas Kendall and Charles Yang on violin and Ranaan Meyer on bass — will be playing a lot of their own original compositions and arrangements, though they also will play a piece written for them by composer Paul Frucht.
“It is titled, ‘Forever is composed of Nows’ after the Emily Dickinson poem of the same name, and uses the poetry as lyrics,” said Yang. “Paul wrote this piece for us during the pandemic and we workshopped it to convey our collective sounds. We further worked on it when we started performing it, and by utilizing sound production on stage, we created a sound world that is also pretty collaborative with the sound engineer at any given hall. In certain points of the song, you might feel as if you are hearing our sound spinning around in a reverberant cathedral. It’s super cool.”
The Trio won the “Best Classical Instrumental Solo” Grammy earlier this year for their album “Letters from the Future.” Time for Three has performed with acclaimed orchestras and in storied venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall and appearances with the Boston Pops, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the Hong Kong Philharmonic and has also appeared on the ABC prime-time show “Dancing with the Stars.”
With influences from a myriad of genres, including traditional classical, modern pop music, and the wide range of American folk music traditions, Time for Three’s concert will be a musical treat for all ages.
On Saturday, the artists in residence will perform a show entitled “Songs of the Spirit,” a continuation of the festival season’s theme of “Gods, Myths and the Divine.”
Performers include Jinjoo Cho, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello; Geoffrey Herd, violin; Eric Wong, viola; and Henry Kramer, piano. They will perform pieces by Maurice Ravel, Ernest Bloch, Osvaldo Golijov, and Lu Yun.
While audience members are likely familiar with Ravel, this concert will introduce listeners to modern and lesser-known composers. Lu Yun’s work draws inspiration from her native Taiwan, and her 2018 “Temples in Taiwan” is inspired by traditional Taiwanese religious music. Both the pieces by Golijov and Ravel are heavily influenced by Jewish musical traditions and sacred texts. While the Bloch piece, a piano quintet, does not have overt religious influences, many of Bloch’s other works are a celebration of Judaism, and the Quintet still encapsulates his spirituality.
The Geneva Music Festival, now its 13th season, has grown to a nearly month-long event that draws thousands of attendees from across the Finger Lakes region. To purchase tickets to attend in person or to livestream the festival concerts, go to https://genevamusicfestival.com/