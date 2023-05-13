Geneva Music Festival writer Emily Grazier had an email catch-up with Iris Trio, who will open the festival on May 21, at 5 p.m. at the Gearan Center with their new work The Blue Chapter of Project Earth. Project Earth is a creative undertaking with distinguished Canadian poet Don McKay (Governor General’s Award, Griffin Poetry Prize) and Juno-nominated composer/jazz pianist Florian Hoefner. Here’s where the dialogue went with Iris Trio artists Anna Petrova (pianist), Christine Carter (clarinetist),and Zoe Martin-Doike (violist) on performing in Geneva, who they are as musicians and their own personal stories of becoming the artists they are today.
EG: What is your favorite piece you’ll be playing this season and why?
Petrova: The first one with my trio, the Iris Trio, will be performing music by jazz pianist and composer Florian Hoefner, which was written especially for the trio and our Project Earth: Blue Chapter. I love Florian Hoefner’s music for its beautiful melodies, jazz rhythms and rhythmical buoyancy. It has presented challenges to us as musicians but it also has been equally rewarding to play!
For the second concert, I am especially looking forward to the Elgar Piano Quintet. It is such a romantic and enigmatic piece and a perfect festival closure!
EG: What would you want to say to audiences about the piece(s) you will be performing at the GMF?
The Trio: “Project Earth” is the Iris Trio’s response to the enormous crisis currently facing our planet. Through chamber music and poetry, the project strives to illuminate the impact of human behavior on the environment, addressing issues of climate change, pollution, habitat degradation, and biodiversity loss. Equally important, center stage is given to the immense beauty and wonder found in nature. The first chapter of our project, which we will be performing at the Geneva Music Festival, consists of 3 original works by celebrated Canadian poet, Don McKay (Governor General’s Award, Griffin Poetry Prize), and Juno-nominated pianist and composer, Florian Hoefner.
“Bird Island Suite” calls attention to the remarkable ecosystems found on bird islands, while also exploring critical themes of human-driven habitat change and extinction. “Chorus of Wishes” examines the intricate relationship between living species on the planet. It simultaneously reimagines what our world would look like if humans stepped into true membership with our biosphere rather than serving as an adversary. And the final piece, “Kinds of Blue,” celebrates the wondrous manifestations of blue in our natural world.
The music and poetry are in such a magical union in this project. Both are so evocative and constantly feed off each other. Don and Florian worked so closely on these pieces, revising their writing after hearing the other’s. And we feel this when we perform the work. It has also been such a treat to play music inspired by jazz and folk influences. Creating across genre boundaries has felt very liberating for all of us!
EG: How does this year’s theme speak to you?
Carter: This year’s theme, “Gods, Myths and the Divine” felt like a perfect fit for our project. We have often reflected on the fact that “Chorus of Wishes,” one of the three pieces on the program, is an ecological prayer of sorts. It expresses the hope for continued renewal — that what we so cherish on our planet may be sustained. The project as a whole celebrates the connection we all have to nature and the spiritual nourishment this generates.
EG: Could you select one of the composers you’ll be performing a piece from. For those not familiar with this composer – how would you invite us to listen to the music?
Martin-Doike: Florian Hoefner, who we have referred to before, and who is the composer of the music for the Blue Chapter of Project Earth, is himself an accomplished jazz pianist, and brings his jazz and folk sensibilities to this music. You'll hear a lot of jazz harmonies as he plays with dissonance and consonance, as well as some elements from bluegrass/folk music, especially from the viola, when I get to play a reel and do some chopping, a bow technique that adds a percussive element. Florian's music is so evocative and visual, and it is a fantastic musical counterpart to the poetry by Don McKay. I am in awe of how well the music in the Blue Chapter musically depicts and embodies the poetry. I encourage you to close your eyes when you listen and see what the music brings to your mind's eye!
EG: What do you hear in that composer’s piece?
Martin-Doike: It's so difficult to describe the complex and subtle emotions that I feel from the harmonies in Florian's music, and it's also difficult to describe some of the very specific images that I see in my head when I'm playing the music. Sometimes I share an image or feeling with Anna and Christine during the rehearsal process to try to bring more vividness to our interpretation, and as we share these with each other this can really enrich our collaboration. However, I think one of the beautiful things about music is the fact that it can evoke different things for different people and bring up very deep and very strong feelings. I know the music does this for me. For someone listening to the music for the first time, I wouldn't want to impose my ideas on their first experience. Come talk to me after the concert and we can swap impressions!
Petrova: I agree with Zoë in that the music is very evocative and visual. For me personally, this music has always brought a feeling of inner peace and hopefulness. It is very uplifting and positive and always puts a smile on my face. I also get to enjoy being a jazz pianist for a day! It’s definitely not easy! I have loved it so much that I have commissioned Florian Hoefner to write a solo piano piece for me.”
EG: Let’s turn to more personal topics about you as performers. What was it like the first time you played for an audience?
Carter: I remember an early piano recital when I was about 5 years old. All the kids were seated together without our parents and without programs and I was just terrified that I wasn’t going to know when I had to go up to the piano! I was always a planner! Luckily the actual playing was more enjoyable. Even earlier, I remember my first piano lesson and immediately wanting to show my parents what I had learned – 34 years later I still recall that it was called “popping popcorn” in the Step by Step piano series and consisted of a single pitch! I think my parents probably didn’t know what the fuss was about, but I was so excited to show them.
Petrova: I started playing the piano when I was six and soon after my teacher wanted me to give my first solo recital. It was an unwritten requirement if one wanted to get into the Special Music School in my town, Plovdiv. I remember the fuss around all of it and how my mother had two different dresses made for me for that concert! I have a picture with one of them just hours before the concert looking and feeling so proud. Playing for the audience felt like a natural thing for me. I was excited to have learned all the piano pieces I had to perform and I wanted to show all my relatives what I’ve learned. Very much like Christine’s “Popping Popcorn” experience!
EG: What drew you to your particular instrument? Do you, or have you, played any others?
Martin-Doike: My viola journey is perhaps a little atypical. I started on violin at 5, and still consider myself one. I first played a viola and learned alto clef at age 8, because my mom was a youth symphony conductor, and she was always looking to bolster her viola section, so naturally I was recruited. I did all my training on violin, but always played viola where needed in chamber music, in gigs, and took viola lessons throughout my undergraduate and master's degrees. I took the audition at the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and won it, and all of a sudden was playing more viola than violin! I love it, but I never made a choice to switch completely to viola. Violin will always be a part of my life and I'm very glad that I still have opportunities to play! I just performed on both violin and viola in a chamber music concert in New York City last week!
Carter: My granddad played clarinet as a senior citizen. He picked it up after decades of playing piano and trombone (including in the 2nd world war overseas). When it came time for me to pick my instrument, I wanted to play clarinet like him. We used to play duets in my grandparents’ basement and when he could no longer play, he gave me his professional instrument, the year I was auditioning for university programs. I remember how bittersweet this felt.
Petrova: I actually always loved to sing and dance as a child. I didn’t have any particular desires for any particular instrument. My father always wanted to play the piano but his parents couldn’t afford one so he offered to buy me an upright piano when I was 5 or 6. I thought it would be just another toy and that I would be the cool kid on the block because no one else had a piano then. That’s how my journey began.
EG: What analogy would you use to describe your relationship to your instrument?
Martin-Doike: My relationship with my instrument is like a sibling relationship. It's been a part of my life for so long that it's a part of me, and it has witnessed the highs and the lows over multiple decades at this point. It knows me really well, and I know it really well. It's often comforting, sometimes antagonistic, and it has taught me so much over the years. I wouldn't be who I am without it!
Petrova: It is a very interesting question for a pianist since we never actually play the same instrument. I try to develop my ideal feeling or sound of a piano with a beautiful tone, easy technical response and pearly quality of articulation and then hope for the best! Sometimes when a piano is really good and responsive it feels almost like a spiritual master and teacher- it can make you discover possibilities you never knew existed. But when the piano is not so great, unfortunately half of your work goes to the trash! Then there is no friendship or learning experience from playing it. It’s just a matter of making it decently till the end of the piece!
EG: Was there a moment when you decided you wanted to be a concert musician?
Martin-Doike: I decided I wanted to be a music performer at age 10 and was very dedicated and singularly focused on this goal. This is definitely not the case for many of my musician friends!
Carter: For me, it came quite a bit later. It was at the end of high school that I started to think seriously about pursuing music at the university level, but I still thought I would end up in a different career. At each step of the way, though, I felt compelled to keep going and to see what might be possible.
Petrova: I wanted to be a professional musician when I discovered other peers around me who would see music as their life. That is when I realized I could make a life in music. My path had been really centered around me being a professional pianist since I was 6 years old, but I didn’t want it until about my teenage years when I discovered real passion for music and expression through my instrument.
EG: What’s the greatest challenge of playing in an ensemble? Which instruments do you love to perform with in an ensemble?
Martin-Doike: The greatest challenge of playing in an ensemble is the same as the greatest challenge in any close relationship. Self-awareness, dealing effectively with conflict, strong communication skills and deep empathy, along with curiosity, playfulness and creativity are the most important ingredients in any ensemble that wants to last a long time and not suffer deep resentment and unhappiness! I love to perform with clarinet and piano - obviously, because we are all from different instrument groups and we get to come together yet still have strong identities.
Carter: I couldn’t agree more with Zoë!
Petrova: What Zoë said!
EG: We’re so delighted that the members of Iris Trio will be joining us in Geneva this summer. With their energy, enthusiasm, and expertise, it will be a concert to remember. The concert will be followed by a post-concert celebration sponsored by Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard offering wines from their sustainable and biodynamic vineyards alongside local cheeses.
Join us for an uplifting evening at Froelich Hall, Hobart and William Smith Campuses, at 5 p.m. The concert will last for approximately 75 minutes with a short intermission, followed by the celebration from 6:30-7:30pm.
The Geneva Music Festival was founded in 2011 by Geneva, New York violinist Geoffrey Herd and fellow local musicians violinist Eliot Heaton and cellist Hannah Collins as a weekend of chamber music in their hometown. Now in its 13th season, the festival has grown to a nearly month-long event that draws thousands of attendees from across the Finger Lakes region. Each year, the Festival continues its mission of inspiring people with world-class chamber music and engaging diverse audiences in its outreach programs. The theme this year is “Gods, Myths and the Divine”. To learn more, to purchase tickets for the festival concerts, and to support GMF visit: https://genevamusicfestival.com/