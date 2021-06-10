GENEVA — In its first 10 years, the Geneva Music Festival has showcased diverse influences on classical music through jazz, Latin, African American and women composers and musicians, among others.
GMF wraps up its 2021 season, “First Decade Retrospective” this week with concerts featuring Latin and classical influences. Both will be at the Smith Opera House and live-streamed via genevamusicfestival.com.
At 7:30 p.m. tonight, JP Jofre returns to the festival by popular demand with “Hard Tango.” He and GMF artists-in-residence will present a Latin-infused evening in this full-length concert.
“We have put together a wonderful program to homage Nuevo Tango composer-master Astor Piazzolla as well as new compositions by yours truly; the quintet will be on fire,” Jofre said.
The GMF Grand Finale, featuring Ani Kavafian and Geoffrey Herd on violin, Kirsten Docter on viola, Hannah Collins on cello, and Esther Park on piano, is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The festival closes with a program including Jessie Montgomery’s soulful and rhythmic “Strum,” Rebecca Clarke’s heartwarming “Dumka,” and Brahms’s riveting “Piano Quintet in F Minor.”
“I am truly excited about coming back to the Geneva Music Festival … most especially this summer,” Kavafian said. “Other than a few online recorded performances, musicians have not been able to play together for over a year. The wonderful artists and warm atmosphere that this festival has will be balm to the emptiness I have felt. For a musician, live performances are like food for the soul.”
Tickets for adult admission to each in-person concert or live-stream are $25. Those 18 and younger can watch online or be admitted for free. It is asked that virtual attendees purchase a ticket for each person watching the live-stream.
No tickets will be sold at the door.
Visit www.genevamusicfestival.com for the festival’s most updated information.