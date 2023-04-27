GENEVA — The Geneva Music Festival’s 13th season will begin next month, exploring the theme of “Gods, Myths and the Divine” over the course of eight ticketed concerts and multiple outreach events within the community.
The Festival opens May 21 and continues until June 11, during which talented artists from across the country and the world will join together in Geneva. GMF artists-in-residence and visiting artists will explore the connection between music and the more sublime parts of human experience. Audiences will get to listen to pieces from composers throughout history who have been inspired by their religious beliefs and/or by the universal themes embedded in cultural myths to create music of meaning and beauty.
“I’m excited to share our 2023 theme ‘Gods, Myths, and the Divine,’ through which we will explore musical masterpieces inspired by composers’ religious and spiritual beliefs,” said Festival Director Geoffrey Herd. “Walking through Milan last summer, I was struck by the inimitable architecture of the Duomo di Milano and found myself pondering how many of the world’s greatest pieces of art grow naturally out of their creator’s religious beliefs. I’m thrilled to dive into this repertoire of works, some part of the canonic classical chamber music literature and some lesser-known works as well.”
“Faith has historically been a great inspiration for artists — this is apparent in any museum, where you’ll undoubtedly encounter religious art,” added GMF’s resident musicologist, Anya Wilkening. “This season’s theme is compelling because it allows us to not only explore diverse spiritual practices, but also because it offers us the opportunity to think broadly about the power of music: its ability to both convey and create belief.”
Perennial audience favorite ATLYS returns, as well as Clive Greensmith of the illustrious Montrose Trio, and many of GMF’s core artists-in-residence. New surprises will abound with Grammy-winning Time for Three, Iris Trio, and many more.
The concert schedule:
• May 21: Iris Trio.
• May 25: The Vast and Mystifying Universe of ATLYS.
• May 26-27: GMF Resident Artists Chamber Series 1: Legends and Fairy Tales.
• June 1: Time for Three.
• June 3: GMF Resident Artists Chamber Series 2: Songs of the Spirit.
• June 8: Jason Clayborn: A Night of Soul.
• June 9-10: GMF Resident Artists Chamber Series 3: In Concordia.
• June 11: The Brothers Blue.
Herd and fellow local musicians Eliot Heaton (violin) and Hannah Collins (cello) founded the Geneva Music Festival in 2011 as a weekend of chamber music in their hometown. Now in its 13th season, the festival has grown to a nearly month-long event that draws thousands of attendees from across the Finger Lakes region.
To find out more about this year’s festival, purchase tickets, and/or support GMF, visit our website at https://genevamusicfestival.com/.