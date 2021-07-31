GENEVA — The Geneva Theatre Guild will return to the Smith Opera House next week with “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”
Winner of four Tony Awards for Best Revival of a musical, with a groundbreaking rock musical score by Stephen Trask, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is for anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.
The show will be performed Aug. 6, 7 and 8 at the Smith, 82 Seneca St.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the story of an immigrant from communist East Berlin named Hanschel and how he becomes the “internationally ignored song stylist” known as Hedwig after a botched sex change operation. This outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story is performed by Nash Johns as Hedwig in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine, backed by the hard-rocking band The Angry Inch (played by Bryan Flood, Richard Williams, Nick Zogg and Trevor Findley).
The show may not be suitable for young viewers.
Using songs and monologues, Hedwig tells the audience about her past tribulations and heartbreak from an American GI and a geeky boy named Tommy Speck with whom she falls in love, only for him to steal her songs and achieve Rock Star fame for himself. With help from the band and her backup singer Yitzhak, Hedwig examines her quest for her other half, for love, and ultimately for her identity.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch is directed by Sean Britton-Milligan and Jen Walczak, with musical direction by Dominic Vassallo. It also stars Dylan DeGeorge as Yitzhak and Samantha Rychlick as Skszp. Show dates are Aug. 6 and 7 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.
Want the full rock concert experience and to feel like you’re part of the show? Get a “Wig Pit” ticket that will have you standing front of stage for $10. General Seating is $12, and $20 VIP Admission includes one free beverage (non-alcoholic or alcoholic), and early seating starting at 7:20 p.m. (Friday/Sat) and 6:20 p.m. (Sun).
Call (315) 670-1318 or email info@genevatheatreguild.org to reserve your tickets today, or click on the “buy tickets” link on the GTG website at: www.genevatheatreguild.org/hedwig