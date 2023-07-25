GENEVA — Longtime Geneva Theatre Guild Director Steve Duprey will be shepherding the cast of the local production of “Godspell” at Coxe Hall on the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges later this week.
The production is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Duprey who has been directing with GTG since 1984, described the show as “funny and lively and very entertaining and doesn’t feel like Sunday school or church at all.”
Written in 1971 by Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebleak, the show tells the story about the formation of the community that continued to spread Jesus’ teachings after he died. The actors portray the disciples and so much more as they work together to tell the stories and sing the songs about him.
The show is structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew, interspersed with music mostly set to lyrics from traditional hymns. Jesus will be played by Connor Hibbard of Geneva, while John the Baptist/Judas will be portrayed by Alec Richardson of Rochester. The cast is rounded out by eight non-Biblical characters: Alex Calvo Evans, Melvin Madera, Em Miracle, Brian Morath, Kimberly Pantoliano, Abigail Reagan, and Anna Schmandt.
“Only two of the characters are named, and the other actors play themselves and use their own names on stage as the originators of these roles did back in the ’70s,” Duprey said.
Some of the actors performing in this play are college students. Others are recent college graduates from college, while some are community members who like performing on the stage.
Others involved with the production include Ronnie Swann (Assistant Stage Manager), Kate Duprey (Technical Director/Lighting Designer), Simon Haldey (Master Carpenter), Luann Preston (Costume Designer), Kathleen Carney (Props Master), Garrett Coons (Sound Designer), Robin Parker (Publicity), Hope Guzman (Assistant Props Manager), and Kamara McKiever (Costume Assistant).
Duprey said he has been involved in theater his whole life; he started directing when he was 19. He earned a bachelor’s degree in theater from Nazareth College. In addition, he obtained a Master of Fine Arts degree in directing from Syracuse University.
More recently, he started writing plays. His first written play, “Women of a Certain Age,” was performed by the Geneva Theatre Guild in October 2022.
“It has won several awards and is now beginning to be picked around the country for readings and full productions,” Duprey said. “As I said … it’s in my blood.”
Duprey also has directed many other shows throughout his career — he has stepped in to perform, when needed. For example, in a “Godspell” production by the Newark Players, he ended up playing Jesus due to some last-minute complications. He was also the music director for some North Rose-Wolcott High School productions, along with many other shows.
The Geneva Theatre Guild was awarded two big grants to produce “Godspell.” One came from the Auburn Public Theater and The Statewide Community Grant Program, and the other was from The Williams Family Foundation. In addition to these grants, they receive funds from local businesses that purchase ad space in the program.