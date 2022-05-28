Crossover string quartet ATLYS gave an exceptionally dynamic concert for the start of the Geneva Music Festival, kicking off the “Season of New Beginnings” with verve.
The quartet performed to a full house at The Cracker Factory, with an audience representing all age groups. Linnea McGee, 12, stated that she “liked that (the artists) all had different ways of playing their pieces,” and she found the concert “pretty and artistic.”
The program ranged from the earliest-known piece written explicitly for string quartet, to reimagined folk songs, dynamic EDM and pop arrangements, and a piece arranged specifically for a Patreon request.
ATLYS was returning for its third season, and the members remarked on the feeling of homecoming and community that GMF provides. Sabrina commented that she is “blown away by the dedication of individuals and the warmth of the community at large.” Jinty added that it “feels like coming to see family, feels comfortable. Cool to see powerful women running the board.” Genevieve continued that. “Every time (at GMF) is original and different, something to look forward to. The venues add character to our shows.”
The focal piece of the night, Haydn’s Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2, introduced the theme of conversation and shared voices that was to continue for much of the night. As they proceeded to new arrangements of folk music, ATLYS employed novel techniques, such as strumming and chopping, to imitate other instruments used in these musical traditions.
Their performance of folksong “Shenandoah” figured as an allegory for the concerts and the Festival’s greater theme — each musician explored the main line of melody, then passed to the next, like a conversational thread. In this way, GMF’s resident scholar, musicologist Anya Wilkenings, explained that ATLYS’ mission ties in beautifully with GMF’s theme this year: Each successive generation of musicians reinterpreting and building on what has come before.
The quartet received an immediate and simultaneous standing ovation at the concert’s close.
Recorded music always fails to do justice to a live performance, and in the case of ATLYS, it seemed especially true. The quartet is so dynamic, so engaging when they play — with each other, with their instruments, with the music, and of course with the audience — that watching them perform enriched the music in a way beyond the simple acoustics.
The venue too felt like a perfect fit. The Cracker Factory is open and malleable, a multi-purpose space. Within it, seated in clusters at small tables, the audience felt both at ease and highly engaged. The venue made the musicians more accessible to the audience, in the same way that ATLYS strives to make their music accessible to a broader audience.
It was an ideal opening to the 2022 GMF season, and bodes well for the weeks to come.
The Geneva Music Festival runs until June 12, with new concerts and artists every week. For further information, and to purchase tickets or season passes, for either in-person or live stream, please visit https://genevamusicfestival.com/.