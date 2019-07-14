PENN YAN — The fourth concert in the Yates County Summer Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn series on Wednesday, July 17, welcomes back hometown singers, the Penn Yan Community Chorus.
This free concert takes place at the scenic, historic Yates County Courthouse lawn on Main and Court streets and begins at 6:30 p.m. Special sponsors for this concert are Steamboat Castle B&B and Barbara and David Allardice.
Under the direction of Jennifer Kramer and accompanist Lucinda Loomis, this group will bring arrangements of everything from solo to duet to a capella to a full grandeur of many parts. Their show is a mishmash of many songs, but their sound is both stunning and fun.
The chorus welcomes new singers. If interested in joining, rehearsals will start again on Monday, Sept. 30 at the First Baptist Church, 224 Main St. Rehearsals are 7 to 9 p.m. and the fall session will culminate in a performance in December for the Christmas Program. Rehearsals will start up again for the spring concert on the last Monday is March to conclude in a June concert. Then a brief rehearsal session will be held for their summer concert.
Take a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held next door at the Baptist Church. The intermission refreshments will be sponsored by the Yates County Arts Council.
Before the concert begins, the Baptist Church will operate a hotdog and hamburger stand. Organized children’s activities will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the rear of the courtyard. A freewill donation will be held during intermission.
The next concert will be held on Wednesday, July 24 and will feature The Cool Club with the Lipker Sisters.
