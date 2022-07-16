BRANCHPORT — The Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival will present a concert of classical music performed by a string quartet July 22 at Hunt Country Vineyards.
The free event begins at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome and no tickets are required, although donations will be accepted gratefully. Hunt Country’s property is handicapped-accessible.
Richard Auldon Clark, artistic director of the festival, is known internationally as a violist, composer, conductor, and recording artist. He and musicians from the Manhattan Chamber Orchestra will perform Clark’s “Vonnegut Suite,” Beethoven’s “Song of Thanksgiving,” and Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden.” “Vonnegut Suite” is collection of short pieces inspired by themes from the writings of Kurt Vonnegut. Beethoven’s “Song of Thanksgiving” is a soothing and melodic work, hymn-like in its simplicity. The final work, “Death and the Maiden,” has been called “one of the pillars of the chamber music repertoire.” Composed in 1824 after Schubert had suffered a serious illness and realized that he was dying, each movement is about a different episode in the mythic process of death and resurrection.
Now in its 20th season, the Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival continues its commitment to community outreach, bringing world-class musicians to this area in a variety of settings.
In May, the musicians offered programs to students in the Dundee, Hammondsport, and Gorham schools, reaching more than 900 students. Students, teachers, and performers enjoyed the concerts that brought classical music to students who otherwise might not have an opportunity to experience it.
For more information about the Festival’s programs and opportunities, visit the website, www.FingerLakes-Music.org. Questions may be emailed to FingerLakesMusicFestival@gmail.com or leave a message at (315) 536-0383.