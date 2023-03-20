GENEVA — Beginning Thursday, a brand-new, six-day event will celebrate jazz.
The inaugural Scott LaFaro Geneva Jazz Fest opens with a reception at FLX Events Live on Exchange Street, where most of the music will happen.
Jazz Fest concludes with the Christian McBride’s New Jawn performing in the Scott LaFaro Celebration Concert March 28 at Smith Opera House.
The sixth annual Scott LaFaro Celebration Concert honors the late Genevan who is considered one of the finest jazz bassists in history. LaFaro learned how to play the double-bass at age 18.
He died in a car accident when he was 25.
Here is the Geneva Jazz Fest schedule of ticketed shows:
• THURSDAY — Happy Hour Reception, 4-6 p.m., FLX Live Events, 427 Exchange St., Geneva, followed by a kickoff concert with the Geneva All-Stars Sextet and Jimmy Richmond.
• FRIDAY — Bobby Henrie Quartet, 7 p.m., FLX Events Live.
• SATURDAY — The Pickle Mafia, 2 p.m., FLX Events Live; Jimmie Highsmith Jr., 7 p.m., FLX Events Live.
• SUNDAY — Nancy Kelly Quartet, 1 p.m., FLX Events Live; Craig Snyder Trio, 6 p.m., FLX Events Live.
Tickets to each of those performances costs $15. A festival pass is $75.
Meanwhile, at various venues Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., there will be free performances sponsored by The Linden Social Club, Brewery Ardennes, and Lake Drum Brewing. Open jam sessions will complete each of those nights.
At The Linden, De Wayne Perry & Friends perform from 5-8 p.m. Friday, the Hanna PK Trio from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, and Paradigm Shift from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
On Monday, trombonist Steve Davis brings his quintet to Ventosa Vineyards in Fayette for a performance that begins at 7 p.m. For those interested, a buffet dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $23.98 for the music only or $55.47 for the buffet and show. Order them at https://ventosavineyards.com/.
And, on Tuesday, McBride, an eight-time Grammy Award-winner, and his New Jawn cap the festivities with a 7:30 p.m. show at The Smith. Tickets range from $30.50 to $50.50. Visit https://thesmith.org/event-calendar/ for more information.
To see the entire Geneva Jazz Fest schedule, visit genevajazzfestival.com.