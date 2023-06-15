ITHACA — Celebrating its fifth year, the Ithaca Reggae Fest, dedicated to the protection of Cayuga Lake through a celebration of the city’s legendary reggae community and its history, returns to Stewart Park June 23-24.
This year, the family-friendly event also celebrates the meeting of Jamaican and New York state reggae as legendary Jamaican producer Scientist performs his own set on the evening of June 23 before live-mixing Rochester’s reggae big band Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and Ithaca’s own Double Tiger.
It all kicks off with a free Welcome Block Party from 5-9 p.m. June 23 at the Large Pavilion in Stewart Park. In addition to Scientist, there will be performances from DJ Jesse Hill, Mohawk peoples’ Ononkwa-Medicine, and the GIAC Jumpers.
The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 24 with a full day of reggae, yoga, water education, skateboarding, art, food, dance and more.
Saturday’s lineup includes some of the best reggae bands from throughout New York, from Brooklyn-based SunDub to Ithaca’s own favorite New Planets. Other performances will come from EvoEvolution, DJ Ziggy, DJ Cappel, Proper Philth and more.
Tickets are on sale now. Children younger than 16 are admitted free with a parent or guardian.
Buy tickets and find more information at IthacaReggaeFest.com.